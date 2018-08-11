Cannabis store opening in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A health store with cannabis-only products is coming to the capital region next week. Aurora 225 CBD & Hemp will be located on the corner of Highland Road and Airline Highway.

"All of our products come from hemp so you don't need any medicinal license or anything like that," said store manager Hunter Poiencot.

Industrial hemp is in the same species as marijuana but with almost none of the intoxicating chemical THC. The store's products are imported from outside Louisiana and are made with another chemical found in both hemp and marijuana, CBD.

Outside of Louisiana CBD oil is a popular therapy for a number of ailments from anxiety to epilepsy. Poiencot shop even offers products for pets.

"They sell CBD oil in head shops but we have the first CBD boutiques in the state," he said.

When the state legislature legalized marijuana-derived CBD oil two years ago, the law specifically limited production of the oil to LSU and Southern University. From there only a small number of licensed pharmacies would be allowed to fill prescriptions.

Poiencot may have found a way around the regulations. He said he's not limited by state law because his products are derived from hemp instead of marijuana.

"Our products are just as good," he said.

Poiencot's family also owns and operates a CBD boutique in Houma.