Cane Land Rum changing its name over trademark dispute

BATON ROUGE- Cane Land Distilling Company is changing the name of its local crafted distilled products to Three Roll Estate due to "trademark issues."

The local distillery parent company CEO David Stewart said a little after their trademark application was first filed, the name was taken.

"A competitor in the Netherlands swooped in and secured the international trademark," said Stewart.

The company plans to expand its brand internationally, though the name change was a set back they plan to get the ball rolling again. The name and logo were inspired by the way the rum is created.

"Three Roll Estate refers to the three-roll mill which has been used to extract cane juice from sugar cane for over a century. This same milling machine is used in Three Roll Estate’s manufacturing process and is illustrated on the labels of Three Roll Estate’s Rhum Agricole as well as its Dark, White, Spiced, Red Stick Cinnamon and Brazilian Style Rums," the statement read.

The company has updated its website along with all social media outlets with the new brand. Cane Land Distilling Company assures customers that though the name has changed its product is still the same.