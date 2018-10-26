Latest Weather Blog
Candy time: Trick-or-treating times announced for parishes
BATON ROUGE - Officials have announced trick-or-treat times for residents on Halloween evening.
Law enforcement asks that children be supervised by adults.
The following are the times for trick-or-treating on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
East Baton Rouge Parish
6p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ascension Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Livingston Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in unincorporated areas
West Baton Rouge Parish
5:50 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Pointe Coupee Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in rural areas
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. City of New Roads costume contest
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Morganza
6 p.m. 7:30 p.m. in Livonia
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Fordoche
Assumption Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Mary Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. James Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tangipahoa Parish
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East and West Feliciana Parishes
6 p.m to 8 p.m.
Residents should keep an eye on the forecast as the holiday approaches, as rain is a possibility on Halloween night.
