Candy time: Trick-or-treating times announced for parishes

BATON ROUGE - Officials have announced trick-or-treat times for residents on Halloween evening.

Law enforcement asks that children be supervised by adults.

The following are the times for trick-or-treating on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

East Baton Rouge Parish

6p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ascension Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Livingston Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in unincorporated areas

West Baton Rouge Parish

5:50 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pointe Coupee Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in rural areas

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. City of New Roads costume contest

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Morganza

6 p.m. 7:30 p.m. in Livonia

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Fordoche

Assumption Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Mary Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. James Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East and West Feliciana Parishes

6 p.m to 8 p.m.

Residents should keep an eye on the forecast as the holiday approaches, as rain is a possibility on Halloween night.