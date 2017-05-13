Candlelight Vigil to remember law enforcement officers lost in 2016

Image: National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

WASHINGTON DC - The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will host its annual Candlelight Vigil Saturday night to remember law enforcement officers whose names were engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year.

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m., and the live stream of the vigil can be watched here. Individuals can also light a virtual candle to recognize the service of any officer.

394 law enforcement officers names were engraved on the memorial in Washington DC this year.