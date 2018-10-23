Candlelight vigil planned for former LSU All-American track star following unexpected death

Photo: Northwestern State University

NATCHITOCHES - Northwestern State University will host a vigil for an All-American college athlete who suddenly died over the weekend.

According to the university's athletic department, friends, family and students will gather on campus Thursday to honor 22-year-old Daeshon Gordon.

A spokesperson said, Gordon, a former track star at LSU, became ill Saturday and was taken to the hospital by her roommate. She died the next morning. Officilas have released few details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

The candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at Northwestern State’s Walter P. Ledet Track Complex. The ceremony will conclude with NSU track and field student-athletes and coaches leading all participants in a ceremonial victory lap around the oval at the Ledet Complex, with hurdles adorned with black ribbons occupying the inside lane.

Gordon was a two-time All-America hurdler at LSU who transferred to Northwestern State and starred for the Lady Demons in the last two seasons. She won four Southland Conference hurdles championships indoors and outdoors and also ran on a Southland champion 4x100 meter relay team as a senior.