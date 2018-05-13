Candlelight vigil held in D.C. honors fallen officers from Louisiana

Photo: National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Over 300 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty were formally dedicated Sunday evening during the 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil.

The vigil is an annual tribute to the nation's law enforcement officers, and has become a signature event of the National Police Week observance in the country's capital.

Seven of the fallen officers honored Sunday served in Louisiana: Shawn Anderson, Donna LeBlanc, Michael Middlebrook, Robert Cleveland Johnson, Michael Louviere, Justin Beard, and Marcus McNeil.

Produced by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial fund, the vigil was held at the National Mall in D.C.

"The fallen heroes, whose names embrace us this evening, came from different states, counties and towns across America," said Craig W. Floyd, Chief Executive Officer of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. "And tonight as we formally dedicate the names of these men and women; we honor their courage and we salute their sacrifice."

An estimated 30,000 people attended the ceremony, including surviving family members, friends, and law enforcement colleagues.