Cancer Services to merge with Mary Bird Perkins

BATON ROUGE- After working together for years, two cancer-focused organizations in the capital area are merging.

According to a release Friday, Cancer Services is merging with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. The two said no changes or interruptions in client services are expected.

Cancer Services says leveraging Mary Bird Perkins’ 18-parish service area throughout Southeast Louisiana will help it extend its reach and service more people throughout the state.

"The best part is that our clients will still access all resources in the same location and from the same staff they have come to know and trust," said Anthony B. O’Connor, board president of Cancer Services.

Cancer Services currently serves about 4,000 people and MBPCC provides services for more than 3,500 new patients annually. Through the partnership, Cancer Services will have the potential to reach every MBPCC patient in five locations. The locations include Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Hammond, Covington, and Houma.