Cancer center falls short on reaching federal status

Photo: Louisiana Cancer Research Center

BATON ROUGE- Fifteen years after its creation, a cancer center in New Orleans has received $237 million in state financing but still hasn't achieved a critical federal designation for research and training.

Those are the findings of a report released Monday by the Legislative Auditor's office about the Louisiana Cancer Research Center.

The center, created by lawmakers, is a consortium of the LSU Health Sciences Center, Tulane University Health Sciences Center, Xavier University and Ochsner Health System to conduct cancer research and education.

Auditors say the center is supposed to pursue designation as a National Cancer Institute, which would allow it to compete for broader federal funding opportunities. But the report says the center hasn't hired a director, doesn't have a strategic plan and seems to have competing interests among consortium members.