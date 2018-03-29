64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Canadian teen wins $1K a week for life on 1st lottery ticket

2 hours 57 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, March 29 2018 Mar 29, 2018 March 29, 2018 12:14 PM March 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: BBC News

QUEBEC CITY (AP) - A Canadian teenager who purchased her first lottery ticket to celebrate her 18th birthday hit the jackpot and will receive $1,000 Canadian a week for the rest of her life.

Charlie Lagarde was celebrating with a bottle of champagne and a $4 scratch-off ticket earlier this month when she hit the grand prize in the Gagnant a Vie lottery. The prize would be worth just over $775 per week in American dollars.

She was joined by family and friends when she collected the first payment on Monday. She told lottery officials that she hopes to study photography.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days