Canada warns Trump administration over talk of US tariffs

TORONTO - Canada's foreign minister has warned the Trump administration that Canada will retaliate if the U.S. applies new tariffs.



Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday from Washington that her government strongly opposes any new possible tariffs and would respond.



She says they would be mutually harmful. More than 75 percent of Canada's exports go to the U.S. Of the 50 U.S. states, 35 count Canada as their leading export market.



Trump has talked about renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.



Freeland visited U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday. She met with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. John McCain and Sen. Bob Corker on Tuesday.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit Trump this month.