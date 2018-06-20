86°
Canada to announce marijuana legalization date soon

2 hours 13 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 June 20, 2018 2:10 PM June 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) - The Canadian government says it will soon announce the date of when cannabis will become legal - but warns it will remain illegal until then.

The Senate gave final passage to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's bill to legalize cannabis on Tuesday. But Canadians will have to wait at least a couple of months to legally buy marijuana. The country will become the second in the world to make pot legal nationwide.

The federal government says provincial and territorial governments will need eight to 12 weeks following Senate passage and royal assent to prepare for retail sales. Legal sales are expected to start sometime in early or mid-September.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould suggested the legalization date could be announced by Trudeau as soon as later Wednesday.

