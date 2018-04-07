Canada police say 14 dead after hockey bus crash

Image: WABC-TV

NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan - Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.

Police said early Saturday another 14 were injured, three of them critically.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

It collided with a transport truck in Saskatchewan.

The team was on its way to the city of Nipawin for a game when the crash happened.