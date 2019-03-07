Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook's priority is no longer connecting the world.

Instead, it wants to help individuals and small groups to carry on private conversations that even Facebook can't listen in on. The company's new strategy, laid out Wednesday by CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, is to prioritize its messaging services over its traditional social network.

As a partial response to two years of turmoil over its privacy lapses and other problems, Facebook will encrypt those services to shield them from prying eyes, including its own. The plan could better position Facebook in the fast-growing messaging market, allow it to build new services untarnished by the scandals that have plagued its social network, and give it additional insulation from government regulation and oversight.