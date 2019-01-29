Can Low Wind Chill Values Lead to Pipes Freezing Faster?

As the threat of winter weather dissolves over Southern Louisiana, the next issue will be elevated wind and cold temperatures. These two together are never a good time, as wind chill values will make temperatures feel even colder. That’s the important word though, feel. Both the wind chill and heat index refers to how cold or hot it will feel on the body’s surface. Wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by the effects of wind and cold. As the wind increases, the body is cooled at a faster rate, causing the skin temperatures to drop. It is important to note that the wind chill does not impact inanimate objects like car radiators and exposed water pipes, because these objects cannot cool below the actual air temperature.

Image: Wind chill table based on air temperature and wind speed.

Image Credit: NOAA.

Here are some things that you can do in order to say warm and safe during cold weather events:

-Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Trapped air between the layers will insulated you.

-Outer garments should be tightly woven, water repellent and hooded

-Wear a hat, 40% of your body heat can be lost from your head

-Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

-Mittens, snug at the wrist are better than gloves. Body heat from 4 fingers are better than one

-Try to stay dry and out of the wind