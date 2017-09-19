Campus police searching for missing LSU student

BATON ROUGE- LSU Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing student.

Michael Nickelotte, 21, was last seen at his on-campus apartment by his roommate at 1 a.m. Monday. Campus police say he is believed to have left on his own and may harm himself.

Nickelotte is described as being 6'1" with blue eyes and a close-cropped military style haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LSU Police Department at 225-578-3231.