Campus police searching for missing LSU student
BATON ROUGE- LSU Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing student.
Michael Nickelotte, 21, was last seen at his on-campus apartment by his roommate at 1 a.m. Monday. Campus police say he is believed to have left on his own and may harm himself.
Nickelotte is described as being 6'1" with blue eyes and a close-cropped military style haircut.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LSU Police Department at 225-578-3231.
