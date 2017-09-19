81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Campus police searching for missing LSU student

12 hours 38 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, September 19 2017 Sep 19, 2017 September 19, 2017 9:42 AM September 19, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- LSU Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing student.

Michael Nickelotte, 21, was last seen at his on-campus apartment by his roommate at 1 a.m. Monday. Campus police say he is believed to have left on his own and may harm himself.

Nickelotte is described as being 6'1" with blue eyes and a close-cropped military style haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LSU Police Department at 225-578-3231.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days