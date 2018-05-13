Campus chapel remembers founding pastor

BATON ROUGE - A week after the body of Reverend Donald Tabb was found following a boating accident near the Gulf of Mexico, the church he helped found is set to celebrate his life.

Tabb helped found The Chapel on the Campus in 1972. He served as founding pastor and in 2001 became pastor emeritus.

"Pastor, co-worker, mentor," Senior Pastor, Kevin Mckee, said. "You could pick up the phone and say 'Hey have you thought about this' and of course he had."

McKee's relationship with Tabb started long before he succeeded him at the pulpit.

"Donald was my pastor," McKee said. "I sat and listened to him preach and heard his 'Donald-isms'. Then I went off to seminary and came back and worked for him for seven years."

Even after Tabb's passing, his legacy and founding fingertips will remain a part of this church for decades to come.

"A lover of Jesus, a lover of God's word, and a lover of people," McKee said. "He was super warm, engaging and a lot of fun."

The Chapel will hold a celebration and remembrance event in honor of Tabb's life tomorrow, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). A luncheon reception will follow in the chapel sanctuary.