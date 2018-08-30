77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Campbell Soup plans to sell international, fresh units

1 hour 50 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 August 30, 2018 7:06 AM August 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC

Campbell Soup Co. plans to focus on its core snacks and soup business in North America and sell its international business, paying down debt.

The Camden, New Jersey, company said Thursday it's working urgently to complete all the moves by next July. The planned sales will leave Campbell Soup with brands including Goldfish, Pepperidge Farm and Snyder's of Hanover.

Separately Campbell Soup posted fiscal fourth-quarter net income of 31 cents per share, or 25 cents per share on an adjusted basis, beating the average Street estimate by a penny.

Sales of $2.22 billion fell short. In premarket trading, shares of the company rose one cent to $40. Shares are down nearly 17 percent in the year to date.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days