73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Campaign's comment about Parkland student prompts outrage

3 hours 16 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, March 26 2018 Mar 26, 2018 March 26, 2018 6:30 PM March 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A comment on an Iowa congressman's campaign Facebook page about one of the survivors of a Florida school shooting has prompted hundreds of comments, many met by mocking replies from the campaign.
  
U.S. Rep. Steve King's campaign Facebook page on Sunday featured a picture of Emma Gonzalez as she gave a speech at Saturday's "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington. Alongside a photo of Gonzalez, who wore a Cuban flag patch, the page noted Gonzalez's Cuban heritage and stated her "ancestors fled the island when the dictatorship turned Cuba into a prison camp, after removing all weapons from its citizens."
  
Hundreds responded with outrage and blasted King for criticizing a young student who had survived a school shooting. The campaign repeatedly defended the initial statement, and in response to one comment wrote it was "just pointing out the irony of someone wearing a communist flag while advocating for gun control."
  
A call to his campaign rang unanswered.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days