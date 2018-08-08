80°
Camp Minden Explosives: Sentencing postponed 3 months

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Sentencing has been postponed three months for men who pleaded guilty in a case involving a huge explosion in 2012 at a site owned by the Louisiana National Guard.

Online records show that U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote moved the sentencing Tuesday from Aug. 30 to Nov. 28 in her Shreveport courtroom. The men are co-owner David Alan Smith of Winchester, Kentucky, and four officers of Explo Systems, a company that had an Army contract to "demilitarize" artillery propellant.

A state police investigation after the explosion found thousands of tons of potentially explosive propellant improperly stored at Camp Minden. Explo Systems went bankrupt the following year. Its other owner was David Fincher of Burns, Tennessee, who died two days before his trial was scheduled.

The officers all are from Louisiana.

