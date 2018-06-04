91°
Camp Minden explosives: Defendant dies, trial delayed for 2

Monday, June 04 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Tennessee man died two days before his scheduled trial in a case involving an industrial explosion at a site leased from the Louisiana National Guard.
  
Trial for two remaining defendants has been postponed a week.
  
KTBS-TV reports that Explo Systems co-owner David Fincher died Saturday in Burns, Tennessee. His trial was to have started Monday.
  
Cause of death was not reported.
  
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote's office says trial is now scheduled June 11.
  
Remaining defendants are former Explo officials William Terry Wright, and Charles Callihan, both of Louisiana.
  
A co-owner from Kentucky and two Explo officials pleaded guilty.
  
Explo went bankrupt in 2013, abandoning thousands of tons of potentially explosive artillery propellant at north Louisiana's Camp Minden.
  
A 2012 explosion there led to a state police investigation.
