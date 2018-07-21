Camel replaces 'Tony the Tiger' at controversial I-10 truck stop

GROSSE TETE - Nine months after a well-known tiger was euthanized because of health issues, the controversial truck stop he was housed at is sheltering a new exotic animal.

Pictures show a camel has taken the place of 'Tony the Tiger' at the Tiger Truck Stop off of Interstate 10 in Grosse Tete. The 17-year-old tiger suffered from kidney failure and declining health before being put down in October of 2017.

A memorial for Tony can still be seen outside the now camel's habitat. It is unclear exactly when or how the camel was obtained by the truck stop's owner.

An animal activists group that sued the truck stop is still fighting to get more information about Tony's health before his death. The Animal Legal Defense Fund also previously petitioned to remove the tiger from the facility.