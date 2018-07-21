Latest Weather Blog
Camel replaces 'Tony the Tiger' at controversial I-10 truck stop
GROSSE TETE - Nine months after a well-known tiger was euthanized because of health issues, the controversial truck stop he was housed at is sheltering a new exotic animal.
Pictures show a camel has taken the place of 'Tony the Tiger' at the Tiger Truck Stop off of Interstate 10 in Grosse Tete. The 17-year-old tiger suffered from kidney failure and declining health before being put down in October of 2017.
A memorial for Tony can still be seen outside the now camel's habitat. It is unclear exactly when or how the camel was obtained by the truck stop's owner.
An animal activists group that sued the truck stop is still fighting to get more information about Tony's health before his death. The Animal Legal Defense Fund also previously petitioned to remove the tiger from the facility.
Camel is now in the cage of the deceased controversial truck stop tiger along LA I-10. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/kjth5Z5efC— Trey Schmaltz ?? ?? (@treyschmaltz) July 21, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thief returns special needs girl's stolen tricycle
-
Road closure this weekend ahead of century-old farmhouse move
-
Small plane makes emergency landing in Scotlandville Friday; no injuries reported
-
Southern University police bust a move while filming 'Lipsync Challenge' video
-
Still no leads in parish-wide cat killings