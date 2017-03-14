Calumet Street house fire caused by pot left on stove

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Calumet Street on Tuesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire started in the kitchen of the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that room of the home, however the rest of the home received smoke damage.

According to the fire department, the house received an estimated $20,000 worth of damages.

One resident of the home was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to the department, the fire was caused by a pot left on the stove.