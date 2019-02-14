Callin' Baton Rouge: Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line to headline Bayou Country Superfest

BATON ROUGE - After two years of waiting, Bayou Country Superfest is coming back to Baton Rouge.

The star-studded festival will be held at Tiger Stadium over the May 25-May 26. The two-day Memorial Day Weekend event spent the last few years in New Orleans while renovations were being done at the LSU stadium.

Here’s a look at the BCSF line up... pic.twitter.com/aVGyxURaqC — Brandi B. Harris (@BrandiBHarrisTV) February 14, 2019

Some of this year's headlines include Kenny Cheseny, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and Dan & Shay. Tickets go on sale February 21. Those wishing to go an can get tickets at BayouCountrySuperfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, and Ticketmaster outlets or by calling (800) 745-3000.

