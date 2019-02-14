69°
Callin' Baton Rouge: Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line to headline Bayou Country Superfest

5 hours 42 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, February 14 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After two years of waiting, Bayou Country Superfest is coming back to Baton Rouge.

The star-studded festival will be held at Tiger Stadium over the May 25-May 26. The two-day Memorial Day Weekend event spent the last few years in New Orleans while renovations were being done at the LSU stadium.

Some of this year's headlines include Kenny Cheseny, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and Dan & Shay. Tickets go on sale February 21. Those wishing to go an can get tickets at BayouCountrySuperfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, and Ticketmaster outlets or by calling (800) 745-3000.

