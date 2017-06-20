Call to 2 On Your Side replaces cracked television

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man says he got the run-around from a cable installation company, after a technician put a crack in his new television. The back and forth went on for nearly three months and that's when he called 2 On Your Side.

All Randall Harrison wanted was to be reimbursed for the damage, but the company responsible wasn't returning calls or emails.

"My frustration wasn't that this happened, it's just that it took so long for it to be resolved," he said.

The crack in the TV is about four or five inches across, leaving lines up and down the picture. The Harrison's moved back into their home in early February and purchased the TV as a gift for the hard work they put into rebuilding.

A Goodman Networks by Multiband technician came to their Denham Springs home to install DirecTV service. Multiband accounts for about 20 percent of DirecTV installations across the U.S.

In the process of removing the TV from the wall to install cable, Harrison says the TV screen cracked.

"He had grabbed it and cracked the screen on the top right," he said.

The accident was written up in the tech's report, Harrison filed a claim and provided all the necessary paperwork. Both he and his wife sent multiple emails and made phone calls to Multiband, but little happened.

"It got to the point where he just didn't respond anymore," he said.

Harrison contacted 2 On Your Side April 25 and 2 On Your Side contacted AT&T about Harrison's claim. Soon after, Harrison says he received a call from a local Multiband contact and later got a call from the office of the president at AT&T.

A check was on it's way to reimburse Harrison for the damaged TV for $1,175. With the money, he was able to replace the TV.