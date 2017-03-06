Call to 2 On Your Side fixes sinkhole

DENHAM SPRINGS - Worry no more about a sinkhole in Arbor Walk. It's been taken care of by the Department of Public Works following a 2 On Your Side report.

Less than two weeks after WBRZ met Richard Bigelow, a crew was at his home Monday morning fixing and filling the hole. Bigelow, grateful for help.



"News 2 has been able to help the people, and I reached out and I got help," he said.

Since early last year, Bigelow says he's dealt with a sinking backyard and got Livingston Parish involved in May. Numerous phone calls and three site visits later, the hole was still in his backyard and growing.

"They never did anything until News 2 got involved," said Bigelow.

Monday, a DPW crew dug up a section of land to pop a drainage pipe back into place.

"It was a failure in the ground, causing two pipes to sink, leaving an opening underneath it," said Supervisor Jimmy Stuart.

Water wasn't draining properly from the street to a drainage pond behind Bigelow's home. The water leaking from an underground pipe ate away at the ground creating a sinkhole large enough for a person to fall into.

The parish says wet ground prevented a crew from fixing the leaking pipe for months. Monday there was a long enough break from the rain to take action.

"Hopefully we won't have any other problems," said Bigelow.

It took about five hours for the DPW crew to complete their work Monday. The parish also leveled Bigelow's property with limestone and says ground failure like his is common.