Latest Weather Blog
Call her a dame: Emma Thompson gets top British award
LONDON (AP) - Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson has received one of Britain's highest awards from Prince William - and thought about giving him a kiss at the Buckingham Palace ceremony.
Thompson received a damehood on Wednesday in recognition for her splendid career, an event made special by the fact that it was given to her by William, a longtime friend.
"I love Prince William. I've known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other," she says. "I said, 'I can't kiss you, can I?' And he said, 'No don't'!"
Thompson was named for the female equivalent of a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honors List in June. She plans to use the honor to focus attention on the plight of poor children who don't get adequate food during school holidays.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ousted Central mayor after election update: Friends will 'turn on you'
-
Fans, students pay tribute to fallen LSU baskeball player Wayde Sims
-
Our Lady of the Lake Foundation head fired amid criminal investigation
-
Central mayoral election comes to an end live on WBRZ
-
New campaign wants voters' support for brand new bridge over the Mississippi...