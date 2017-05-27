California woman who kicked dog sentenced to jail time, banned from owning pets

Photo: ABC News

LAGUNA BEACH - A woman has been sentenced after she pleaded guilty to animal cruelty for kicking a 9-month-old German Shepherd.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, 39-year-old Amber Castillo pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty and was sentenced to 34 days in jail and three years’ probation.

As part of her probation, Castillo is prohibited from owning, possessing, caring for or living with live animals.

According to Laguna Beach Police, authorities began investigating Castillo in March after receiving reports that she kicked the dog, named Sarge, near the city’s Alternative Sleeping Location.

Castillo also told police she owned a dog training business. Police reportedly told her she was prohibited from doing so in connection with a 2013 animal-cruelty case.

