65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

California town launches 'Goat Fund Me' to prevent wildfires

2 hours 6 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, January 12 2019 Jan 12, 2019 January 12, 2019 3:34 PM January 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: LA Times

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (AP) - The threat of catastrophic wildfires has driven a Northern California town to launch a "Goat Fund Me" campaign to bring herds of goats to city-owned land to help clear brush.
 
Nevada City in the Sierra Nevada began the online crowdsourcing campaign last month with the goal of raising $30,000 for the project.
 
The campaign explains that because it takes time to secure grant funding, the town needs money now to hire local goat ranchers because they're only available this winter.
 
City officials say the ranchers have already rented out their herds to other municipalities the rest of the year.
 
Vice Mayor Reinette Senum told the Los Angeles Times the town's 450 acres of greenbelt makes it especially vulnerable to fires. She says "if we don't help ourselves, no one else is going to step up."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days