California shooting suspect fired 16 rounds in 1 minute, killing 3

Image: WAAY

FRESNO, Calif. - Authorities say the man accused of shooting and killing three people in central California fired 16 rounds in one minute.



Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was armed with a revolver and reloaded at one point. He opened fire at four locations within a block.



Muhammad was arrested shortly after the shooting. He also was wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a motel security guard in Fresno was gunned down.



Dyer has said Muhammad told police he hates white people and shouted "God is great!" in Arabic before the killings. All three victims in Tuesday's killings were white men, and Muhammad is black.



Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation.