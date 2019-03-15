55°
California science exhibit explains the dog-human friendship

Friday, March 15 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KIRO 7

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Did people domesticate dogs or was it the other way around? What's more, why do these two species seem to think so much alike, act so much alike and get along so well?

The California Science Center has spent five years sniffing out the answers to those and hundreds of other canine questions. It will begin revealing the answers Saturday with an ambitious new exhibition called "Dogs! A Science Tail." Real dogs will be included.

Depending on the day, visitors can watch guide dogs, search dogs, rescue dogs, therapy dogs, and others demonstrate what they do. Ten interactive stations will also allow people to see, hear and sniff like a dog.

Visitors can also see life-saving dogs in action in the new Imax Theatre film "Superpower Dogs."

