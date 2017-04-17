California police seek more suspects after violent rallies

Image: SF Gate

BERKELEY, Calif. - Northern California officials say they are seeking suspects involved in violent clashes over the weekend between supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump in downtown Berkeley.



City spokesman Matthai Chakko says officials will seek to arrest and prosecute anyone involved in crimes last Saturday. He says they are evaluating photographs and video of the skirmishes. Among the videos that have drawn attention is one posted online showing a man punching a female protester in the face.



Police on Monday released the names of 23 people arrested during the demonstrations.



Trump supporters announced a "Patriot Day" rally at the park featuring speeches by members of the alt-right, an amorphous fringe movement that promotes racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny and xenophobia.



Counter-demonstrators then announced a rally at the same place.