California parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs

1 hour 3 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2017 Dec 19, 2017 December 19, 2017 2:15 PM December 19, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTLA
LANCASTER, Calif.- Los Angeles County authorities say two parents have been arrested on suspicion of trying to sell their two sons for drugs.
  
Sheriff's officials said Monday that deputies responded last week to a home in the Mojave Desert city of Lancaster following reports of possible child abuse.
  
Officials say investigators determined 38-year-old Vincente Calogero and 32-year-old Sarah Nilson attempted to exchange their two sons for money or drugs.
  
Calogero and Nilson could face charges including felony child endangerment, child neglect, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. It wasn't immediately known if they have attorneys.
  
The boys are in custody of the county's Department of Children and Family Services.
  
Officials did not provide the ages of the boys.
