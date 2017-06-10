California man allegedly shoots victim with shotgun shell filled with cereal

Photo: KRC-TV

EUREKA, Calif. - A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly shot at another man with an unusual type of ammunition.

According to a report from KRC-TV, 29-year-old Timothy Glass Jr. was arrested after he allegedly resisted arrest and fired a shotgun shell loaded with cereal at another man.

Police say they first responded to a report of an adult male with a shotgun wound to the hand. Officers located the victim and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound to one hand.

They were told Glass had left the scene on a bike following the incident.

Glass was detained shortly after the incident in the Palco Marsh area. He reportedly resisted arrest, causing minor injury to a detective.

The victim positively identified Glass as the shooter, but he did not wish to pursue charges and signed a no further action form, according to detectives.

Glass was booked into the Humboldt County jail for resisting arrest and probation violation.

The investigation revealed that Glass fired a flare gun loaded with a shotgun shell filled with Rice Krispies, according to detectives. The case will be referred to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for review.