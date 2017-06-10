77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

California man allegedly shoots victim with shotgun shell filled with cereal

1 hour 53 minutes 43 seconds ago June 10, 2017 Jun 10, 2017 Saturday, June 10 2017 June 10, 2017 7:17 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: KRC-TV

EUREKA, Calif. - A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly shot at another man with an unusual type of ammunition.

According to a report from KRC-TV, 29-year-old Timothy Glass Jr. was arrested after he allegedly resisted arrest and fired a shotgun shell loaded with cereal at another man.

Police say they first responded to a report of an adult male with a shotgun wound to the hand. Officers located the victim and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound to one hand.

They were told Glass had left the scene on a bike following the incident.

Glass was detained shortly after the incident in the Palco Marsh area. He reportedly resisted arrest, causing minor injury to a detective.

The victim positively identified Glass as the shooter, but he did not wish to pursue charges and signed a no further action form, according to detectives. 

Glass was booked into the Humboldt County jail for resisting arrest and probation violation.

The investigation revealed that Glass fired a flare gun loaded with a shotgun shell filled with Rice Krispies, according to detectives. The case will be referred to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for review.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days