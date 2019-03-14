Latest Weather Blog
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - A California jury has awarded $29 million to a woman who claimed her terminal cancer was caused by Johnson & Johnson baby powder.
Jurors in Oakland found the company liable Wednesday in a suit that claims asbestos in the powder gave Teresa Leavitt mesothelioma. Some 13,000 similar lawsuits around the country allege New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson hid the powder's health risks from the public for decades.
Requests for comment from the company weren't immediately returned. Johnson & Johnson insists its powder is demonstrably safe and asbestos-free but it has lost a string of court cases.
Last year, a Los Angeles jury awarded $25.7 million to a woman who blamed her cancer on the powder. A jury in Missouri last year awarded $4.69 million to 22 women.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Meeting: Changes to flood zone maps in Ascension could mean higher flood...
-
Crews called to Wednesday apartment fire on Azalea Park Ave.
-
Clinic cuts off federally-funded treatment for opiod addicts, state investigating
-
Crews battling beaver dams to fix drainage problems in Central
-
Officials: Comite diversion project on track for 2021 completion