91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

California high court: Yelp can't be ordered to remove posts

2 hours 40 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 July 02, 2018 1:17 PM July 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review site Yelp.com cannot be ordered to remove posts against a San Francisco law firm that a judge determined were defamatory.
  
The 4-3 ruling on Monday came in a closely watched case that internet companies warned could be used to silence online speech.
  
A San Francisco judge determined the posts against attorney Dawn Hassell's firm were defamatory and ordered Yelp in 2014 to remove them. A second judge and a state appeals court upheld the decision.
  
Yelp.com urged the state Supreme Court to overturn the ruling, saying it could lead to the removal of negative reviews on the popular website.
  
Hassell said Yelp was exaggerating the stakes of her legal effort.
  
An attorney for Hassell did not immediately have comment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days