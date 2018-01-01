California girl killed in bus crash, 12 injured

SALT LAKE CITY - Authorities have identified a girl killed in a rural Utah bus crash as a 13-year-old from California.

The Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement Monday that 13-year-old Summer Pinzon of Azusa was traveling on the bus with her mother when it crashed Sunday night off Interstate 70 west of Green River, Utah.

Troopers say the girl's mother has been hospitalized.

Utah troopers also said 12 people had been injured. Troopers had counted 11 earlier in the day.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.