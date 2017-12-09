California fires burn more than 1,000 structures

FALLBROOK, Calif. - Authorities say they've counted more than 1,000 homes and others buildings destroyed by wildfires ravaging Southern California for the past week.

Six fires driven by gusty Santa Ana winds have torched neighborhoods and rural communities from Ventura County north of Los Angeles all the way south to San Diego County.

One person died in a car crash Wednesday trying to escape the largest fire in Ventura County.

Authorities have called for new evacuations because of that fire, which is burning toward a sanctuary for the endangered California condors in Los Padres National Forest.