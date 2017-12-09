46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

California fires burn more than 1,000 structures

5 hours 26 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, December 09 2017 Dec 9, 2017 December 09, 2017 1:07 PM December 09, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
FALLBROOK, Calif. - Authorities say they've counted more than 1,000 homes and others buildings destroyed by wildfires ravaging Southern California for the past week.
  
Six fires driven by gusty Santa Ana winds have torched neighborhoods and rural communities from Ventura County north of Los Angeles all the way south to San Diego County.
  
One person died in a car crash Wednesday trying to escape the largest fire in Ventura County.
  
Authorities have called for new evacuations because of that fire, which is burning toward a sanctuary for the endangered California condors in Los Padres National Forest.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days