California fire growing toward celebrity enclave

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Ana winds are again driving an enormous wildfire that's now surging toward a wealthy community in the coastal mountains northwest of Los Angeles.

The Thomas Fire is burning toward Montecito, home to Oprah Winfrey and many other celebrities.

No new evacuations have been called but the National Weather Service says winds in the area are gusting at around 30 mph. State fire officials say the blaze is spreading rapidly west.

Saturday is the 13th day that the Weather Service has declared a red flag warning of extreme fire danger because of dry, gusty conditions.

The fire that began on Dec. 4 is already the third-largest in California history. It has destroyed more than 700 homes and killed a firefighter.