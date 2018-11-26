California bear opens door, walks into highway patrol office

Photo: California Highway Patrol

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A bear was recently caught on camera strolling into a office belonging to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at the Donner Pass Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility in Truckee, according to ABC News.

In the video, the bear can be seen through a window standing on its back legs outside facility. The animal then grabs the door with its front paw and walks in.

The fuzzy creature then drops to all fours and walks past a vending machine in the office. The bear later leaves the same way it got in followed by two armed officers.

Be sure to watch the video below.