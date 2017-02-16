Caldwell Parish state senator running for treasurer's job

BATON ROUGE - A third state lawmaker has entered the race to be Louisiana's next treasurer.



Republican Sen. Neil Riser, a funeral home owner from Caldwell Parish, announced Thursday that he is joining two GOP colleagues - Reps. Julie Stokes of Jefferson Parish and John Schroder of St. Tammany Parish - in competing for the seat.



In a statement, Riser says he'd be a "watchdog" for taxpayers. He says Louisiana's budget has grown too large and he'll push to curb waste in state government as treasurer.



Riser, in the state Senate since 2008, has been a conservative, anti-tax legislator during his tenure.



The treasurer's election is scheduled for Oct. 14. The seat is open because Republican John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate. Ron Henson, Kennedy's top assistant, is interim state treasurer.