Caldwell Parish state senator running for treasurer's job

1 hour 25 minutes 18 seconds ago February 16, 2017 Feb 16, 2017 Thursday, February 16 2017 February 16, 2017 10:15 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - A third state lawmaker has entered the race to be Louisiana's next treasurer.

Republican Sen. Neil Riser, a funeral home owner from Caldwell Parish, announced Thursday that he is joining two GOP colleagues - Reps. Julie Stokes of Jefferson Parish and John Schroder of St. Tammany Parish - in competing for the seat.

In a statement, Riser says he'd be a "watchdog" for taxpayers. He says Louisiana's budget has grown too large and he'll push to curb waste in state government as treasurer.

Riser, in the state Senate since 2008, has been a conservative, anti-tax legislator during his tenure.

The treasurer's election is scheduled for Oct. 14. The seat is open because Republican John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate. Ron Henson, Kennedy's top assistant, is interim state treasurer.

