Calcasieu gives airport access to land to control wildlife

Photo: KLPC-TV

LAKE CHARLES - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has granted Chennault International Airport access to land close to the runway in order to deal with nuisance wildlife.



Chennault's executive director, Randy Robb, says they've had to shoot five coyotes in just the past 2½ months. They had been living across from the runway and posed a serious threat to planes taking off and landing



KPLC-TV reports Robb is terrified that what happened this week at Charlotte-Douglas Airport in North Carolina will happen at Chennault. A plane carrying 44 passengers hit a deer while taking off, causing a leak in the fuel tank.



Robb says that keeps him awake at night and is why he and the Airport Authority asked for access to 25 acres across from the runway to thin out wildlife.