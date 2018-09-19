'Cajuneers' using military trucks to collect donations for Florence victims

DENHAM SPRINGS - Collecting donations for hurricane victims in North Carolina remains a priority here in Baton Rouge. A private group of 10 men called the Cajuneers are using two-and-a-half ton trucks to get it done.

Founder Brandon Cavin personally bought the military trucks a few years ago. What was personal then has now turned into a public need during disasters.

“They are big enough to hold whatever they can stand. We can stack things up four foot high,” Cavin said. “We are just a bunch of small business owners, that always pitch in to help and do what we can. We do not take any type of cash donations, we do not want any money."

Lance Woolie is another business owner, and he says having the truck gives them the chance to collect as many donations as possible.

“This stuff is really critical, because a lot of the stores are closed. There's long lines, sometimes people do not even have money because all of there stuff got washed away,” Woolie said.

As they collect the donations, it brings Woolie back to devastating memories



“I mean here in Denham Springs, for a long time, they had ten foot of garbage in front of every single house, which was all of people's belongings. And you would drive through the city and it was depressing."

Despite the trucks being a huge attraction, Cavin says it's not about gaining attention.

“Pretty much for every storm, over the past three years, it's always been very low-key. We don't do it publicly, just we never have,” Cavin said.







