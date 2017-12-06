Cajun Navy to host 'Boatload of Toys' Christmas drive for Hurricane Harvey victims

BATON ROUGE- The Cajun Navy will be hosting a Christmas toy drive for victims still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

The non-profit organization announced on Wednesday that the drive will be called "A Boatload of Toys." The Cajun Navy is asking the community to assist in filling up boats with toys to be delivered to children of families affected by the devastating storm.

Patrons are asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys to either of the following locations:

Baton Rouge- Sat., Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Walmart Supercenter located at 10550 Burbank Drive.

Hammond- Sat., Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Walmart Supercenter located at 2799 W. Thomas Street.

If members of the community are unable to make these times but would still like to help, visit the Cajun Navy's website at www.cajunnavyrelief.com to make a donation.

The Cajun Navy hopes to fill up as many boats as possible. The toys will be delivered to families on Dec. 16.