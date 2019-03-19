Cajun Navy 2016: Organization not equipped to handle Midwest floods

65°
Tuesday, March 19 2019
Source: Cajun Navy 2016
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - They've been everywhere. Rescuing people from flooded waters from Texas to the Carolinas. However, Cajun Navy 2016 says it has drawn a line when it comes to helping folks in Nebraska and Iowa dealing with high water.

It's a matter of equipment and training, officials say. A combination of icy waters, flat bottom boats, and not having team members certified for swift water rescues has stopped the group from deploying.

"It is very difficult to watch our neighbors go through this and while we wish we could help in every disaster, it's simply not possible", one official said. 

The group is currently watching river systems in Louisiana and is prepared to spring into action if needed.

Cajun Navy 2016 made its decision after consulting with federal, state, and local officials in Nebraska, adding that they are doing a phenomenal job during the current disaster.

