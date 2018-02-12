45°
Caddo Parish deputies corral lost goat named Rowdy

Source: Associated Press
SHREVEPORT- A Louisiana sheriff's office is looking for the owner of a brown male goat named Rowdy. He's not a baaaad goat, but will be sold at auction if his owner cannot be found.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says in a news release that its livestock patrol picked the goat up Monday in a Shreveport neighborhood about a half-mile from Caddo Lake.

Rowdy has a heart-shaped collar tag with his name on it.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick says the tag doesn't include an address. She says, "If it did, we'd be right there with the goat in hand."

