Caddo Parish authorities find body in well

SHREVEPORT - Caddo Parish authorities have found a body in a well.



Sheriff Steve Prator, in a news release Friday, said a woman contacted deputies Thursday saying she was concerned after not hearing from her 59-year-old sister who had gone to the area to cut grass.



Patrol deputies talked to people living on the property and, after searching the area for about 15 minutes, Prator says Cpl. Greg McGee found the woman's body in a water well on the property.



Caddo Fire District #1 personnel removed the body from the well and turned it over to the parish coroner's office. Her name has not been released.



Deputies had been to the residence at least twice earlier Thursday over a civil dispute involving property. Sheriff's detectives are investigating the woman's death as suspicious.