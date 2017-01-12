Latest Weather Blog
C-SPAN online feed interrupted by Russian site
WASHINGTON - C-SPAN says its online feed of House floor action was briefly interrupted Thursday by programming for the Russian news site RT. The network says the problem was likely a routing issue, since RT is one of the networks that C-SPAN regularly monitors.
Spokesman Howard Mortman says C-SPAN's website was replaced by RT for about 10 minutes. He says the network is "investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence."
The programming glitch came hours after a power outage interrupted a Senate confirmation hearing for Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo to head the CIA. The hearing reconvened in a different room.
The Architect of the Capitol's office says a local power company "de-energized" a system that feeds power to the Hart Senate Office Building. The office says the company, Pepco, quickly restored the lost power.
Here's the moment Russia Today took over the C-SPAN1 feed. Unclear what happened. RT aired for about ten minutes before C-SPAN1 came back. pic.twitter.com/mhWVgCoFxF— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 12, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One employee injured in fire at Airgas in Geismar, cause under investigation
-
Mom of three shot, killed at home with her kids overnight
-
Area teacher charged, fired after suspected tryst with kid in a car
-
Unique flood debris stinking up yard
-
Security footage of car burglaries in Prairieville