76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bystander shot in Iberville Parish Monday night

2 hours 32 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 April 24, 2018 11:48 AM April 24, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

IBERVILLE PARISH - One person was shot on Barrow Street just outside the city limits of Plaquemine Monday night.

According to authorities, the incident took place in the 58000 block of Barrow Street sometime before 9:40 p.m.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, a man in his 60s was shot in the street and later taken to the hospital. He's now in stable condition.

Investigators believe the man shot was not the intended target.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days