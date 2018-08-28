78°
Buzz off! Bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand
NEW YORK (AP) - A swarm of bees caused a brief commotion in Times Square in New York City after making a home atop a hot dog stand.
It happened at 43rd Street and Broadway around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The New York Police Department's bee keepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bees.
WABC-TV shows thousands of bees crowding the top of the vendor's umbrella as a beekeeper sucks them into a hose.
In a tweet, the NYPD said that "no tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind."
