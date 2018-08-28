78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Buzz off! Bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand

1 hour 50 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 August 28, 2018 4:49 PM August 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - A swarm of bees caused a brief commotion in Times Square in New York City after making a home atop a hot dog stand.
  
It happened at 43rd Street and Broadway around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
  
The New York Police Department's bee keepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bees.
  
WABC-TV shows thousands of bees crowding the top of the vendor's umbrella as a beekeeper sucks them into a hose.
  
In a tweet, the NYPD said that "no tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days