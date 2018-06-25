Latest Weather Blog
Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.
In the lawsuit filed earlier this month in a Florida state court, Aldrin asks a judge to remove his son, Andrew, from control of his financial affairs, social media accounts and several nonprofit enterprises. Aldrin says his daughter, Janice, did not act in his financial interests, and he accuses his manager of fraud.
Aldrin was a member of the Apollo 11 crew which landed the first two humans on the moon. Aldrin joined Neil Armstrong on the lunar surface in 1969. In a statement, the Aldrin children say they're saddened by the "unjustifiable" lawsuit.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deal done: Louisiana session ends with deep cuts stopped
-
Girls State reaction at NSULA to TOPS promise
-
Dangerously hot weather not stopping locals from getting outside
-
LSU begins digitizing century-old editions of longtime campus newspaper
-
Hundreds of volunteers pick up litter around the capital city