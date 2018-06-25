89°
Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

In the lawsuit filed earlier this month in a Florida state court, Aldrin asks a judge to remove his son, Andrew, from control of his financial affairs, social media accounts and several nonprofit enterprises. Aldrin says his daughter, Janice, did not act in his financial interests, and he accuses his manager of fraud.

Aldrin was a member of the Apollo 11 crew which landed the first two humans on the moon. Aldrin joined Neil Armstrong on the lunar surface in 1969. In a statement, the Aldrin children say they're saddened by the "unjustifiable" lawsuit.

